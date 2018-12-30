Defending Champions Get The Best Of Okotoks Squad In Mac's AAA

Game four on December 29 for the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers in the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament ended in a loss for the Okotoks club, as they fell to the defending champions, the Regina Pat Canadians.

Final score of the game was a 6-1 win for the Regina squad.

The Canadians make waste of no time to start the first period, with three goals before the start of the second period.

Midway through period two, the Oilers would score their lone goal of the night off a powerplay oppurtunity by Jaevon Buschlen assisted by Oilers captain Anson McMaster.

This is immedeately countered by the Canadians, who return a powerplay goal of their own.

With last nights loss, the Oilers find themselves sitting in third place in the pool 3 standings, with a 1 win 2 loss and 1 tie record.

