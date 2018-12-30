Details
Category: Local Sports

Game four on December 29 for the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers in the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament ended in a loss for the Okotoks club, as they fell to the defending champions, the Regina Pat Canadians.

Final score of the game was a 6-1 win for the Regina squad.

The Canadians make waste of no time to start the first period, with three goals before the start of the second period.

Midway through period two, the Oilers would score their lone goal of the night off a powerplay oppurtunity by Jaevon Buschlen assisted by Oilers captain Anson McMaster.

This is immedeately countered by the Canadians, who return a powerplay goal of their own.

With last nights loss, the Oilers find themselves sitting in third place in the pool 3 standings, with a 1 win 2 loss and 1 tie record.

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Sports News

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell…

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Defending Champions Get The Best Of Okotoks Squad In Mac's AAA

Game four on December 29 for the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers in the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament ended in a loss for the Okotoks club, as they fell to the defending champions, the Regina Pat…

Bow Mark Oilers Drop Penalty Filled Game In Mac's AAA

It was a nail biting match between the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers and the St. Albert Nektar Data Systems Raiders, as they went head to head in a penalty filled game, on December 28 in the Mac's AAA…

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Earn A Shutout In Mac's Midget AAA

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers had a good night out in Calgary on December 27, in the ongoing Mac's AAA Midget hockey tournament. The Okotoks squad manages a decisive win over the Vancouver NE Chiefs,…

Oilers Gearing up for AAA Midget Mac's Tournament

The 41st Mac's AAA Midget World Invitational Hockey Tournament is fast approaching, and the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers are eyeing the cup this year. 25 teams hailing from as close as Calgary and…

Oilers Close Year With Consecutive Shutouts

The Okotoks Oilers pitched their second straight shut-out, blanking the Calgary Canucks 11-0 Saturday, December 22 at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary. However, the Oilers hold on second spot in the…

Bisons, Lakers End 2018 On Sour Notes

A couple of losses to end the first half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season for the Okotoks Bisons and the Lomond Lakers. The Bisons fell 3-2 in overtime Friday, December 22 to the…

The Oilers Inch Closer To Contesting Second Spot In The South

On December 21 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issues bringing down the Olds Grizzlys. The Oilers shutout the Grizzlys 6-0, out in the Olds Sportsplex. #4 Dylan…

A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login