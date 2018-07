Another win for the Okotoks Dawgs as they got past the Prospects 5-3 Tuesday, July 24, in Edmonton.

The Dawgs remain four and a half games back of the Medicine Hat Mavericks for the WMBL West Division lead.

Pitcher Craig Smith got the save for the Dawgs as he ties a WMBL record for saves on a season with 14.

The Dawgs are in Lethbridge Wednesday, July 25, to face the Bulls.