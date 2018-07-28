Dawgs Sweep The Mavericks In A Two Game Series

The Okotoks Dawgs chalked up two victories at home on July 27 2018, in Seaman Stadium against the Medicine Hat Mavericks.

The first game completed a previously rained out game in the season, with the Dawgs shutting out the Mavericks in the tenth inning, 3-2.

Fridays rained out game from earlier this week, will not be re-scheduled.

Later that night in game two of the series, the Dawgs earn their second victory against the Mavericks, this time,10-2.

Eddie Sanchez picks up a new team record for walks with 32, and Cody Ebert now owns the team record for strikeouts.

The Dawgs are out of town against the Brooks Bombers for their next game on, Sunday July 28 2018.

The first pitch is set for 7:05pm.