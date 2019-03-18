Dawgs Sign Five More As 2019 Season Approaches

The Okotoks Dawgs have announced five additional signings for the upcoming 2019 season.

Riley Baasch of Bellvue University and Rookie of the Year, William Hollis of Texas State University will be returning for their seconds seasons with the Dawgs.

Also from Bellvue University will be infielder, Kory Longaker making his Dawgs debut, along with Outfielder, Isaiah Peterson from Iowa Western and Canadian Outfielder, Austin Oulds of Lourdes University.

The Dawgs are also celebrating ten years of baseball in Okotoks.