Dawgs & Mavericks Rained Out

No Dawgs game Thursday, July 26 in Okotoks against Medicine Hat as they got rained out.

They've got a double header scheduled for Friday, July 27 already, with games at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon and again at 7:05 Friday night.

No word on whether or not they'll be able to re-schedule Thursday's game before the playoffs get going next week.

The Dawgs head to Brooks Saturday, July 28 to take on the Bombers, before wrapping up the regular season Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at home against the Lethbridge Bulls.