Dawgs Edge Bulls To Make It Seven Straight

The Okotoks Dawgs squeaked out a 7-6 win over the Bulls Wednesday, July 26, in Lethbridge to extend their winning streak to seven straight games.

The WMBL's player of the week, Dawgs shortstop, Collin Ridout was back in form as he had five hits in the game, driving in one run and scoring two himself.

The Dawgs are back home to face the Medicine Hat Mavericks Thursday, July 26.

They're five games back of the Mavericks for the WMBL West Division lead, and will have to win all their remaining games, which include three against the Mavericks, and hope the Mavericks lose at least one against someone else in that stretch, if they hope to take the division title.

They get things going at 7:05 at Seaman Stadium.