Dawgs Battling Hard For First

The Okotoks Dawgs get back to work Tuesday, July 24, as they head to Edmonton to face the Prospects.

Dawgs Manager, Mitch Schmidt, says they've rattled off five straight wins, but can't seem to catch Medicine Hat for top spot in the WMBL's West Division.

"They're just rolling. Every time you turn around, they have multiple games where they've been down by one, two or even three runs in the seventh, eighth or ninth (inning) of a game, and then they've bucked up and thrown up a three or four spot. They don't give up. That team battles. And obviously every game we've played against them this year, they've battled."

The Dawgs trail the Mavericks by four and half games heading into the final week of the season, and will face them three times this week all at seaman stadium Thursday, July 26 in a double header and again Friday, July 27.

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Dawgs are 6-and-1 this season against the Prospects, and Schmidt says he'd like to see that record go to 7-and-1 as the Dawgs and Prospects will likely meet in the first round of the WMBL playoffs starting next week.