Dawgs Announce First 2019 Season Signings

As the 2019 baseball season approaches, the Okotoks Dawgs have announced their first player signings.

2018 Infielder, Richard Mascarenas, and Pitcher, Brock Townsend will be returning for another season with the Dawgs.

Two newcomer contracts have also been signed, Pitcher, Daniel Ferrario, who will have completed his sophomore year at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon, and Medford, Oregon native and Outfielder, Jacob Melton, who came out of the gate strong in his Freshman season.

Game day tickets for the 2019 Dawgs season will be going on sale in less than one month's time.