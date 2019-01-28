Curler From Okotoks Heading To The Brier And Tournament Of Hearts

Details
Category: Local Sports

A curler from Okotoks will be making his way to both the Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this year.

Taylor Ardiel relocated to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in 2016 to run a curling rink in that area, and continue his competitive curling career.

He and the rest of his team won the Nova Scotia Men's title Sunday, January 27, at their hometown club.

Ardiel throws lead stones for the Stuart Thompson rink, and will also head to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, Nova Scotia next month as he coaches Nova Scotia's ladies champions.

The Brier begins Saturday, March 2 in Brandon, Manitoba.

