Colts Beat Flyers Again As Bisons Win Their Fifth In A Row

The High River Flyers were hoping for revenge against the Mountainview Colts on September 28, but end up dropping their second matchup against them in overtime.

The narrow victory goes to the Colts, who win 2-1.

That was the first loss for the Flyers at home this season, who round out their ratio at two wins and two loses and an overtime loss.

They will be heading out to Airdrie for a game on September 29 at 7:15 p.m., vs the Techmation Thunder at the Rob Ebbesen Arena.

The Thunder have yet to lose a game so far in the regular season, and will look to make their matchup against the flyers, their fourth victory in a row.

Meanwhile the Okotoks Bisons manage to win their September 28 game against the Lomond Lakers making it their fifth win in a row.

Their match wasn't so close, as the Bisons beat the Lakers 8-1.

The Bisons will be resting up for a day, and are home to the Medicine Hat Cubs tomorrow on September 29 at 1:15pm in the Murray Arena in Okotoks.

The Lakers are hoping to fare better on the road for their following game on September 29, against the the Ponoka Stampeders at the Ponoka Culture & Recreation Complex.

 

