Cobras Open Defence of Their Title

The Willow Creek Cobras kick off their playoff schedule Friday, October 26 at home when they take on the Pincher Creek Mustangs.

Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says, sure the Mustangs aren't the best team out there, but you still have to play the game.

"They've got some athletes there and it doesn't take much, an accidental play and pretty soon it's in the endzone. So we have to be really, really careful and we're not going to take anything for granted. Because this is an elimination game, so we don't want to be the one's crying in our milk at the end of the night."

They hit the field at 7 o'clock Friday night at Cobras field in Claresholm.

The winner moves on to play the undefeated W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber the following week with a shot at the Tier IV Provincials.

The Cobras are the defending Provincial Champions.