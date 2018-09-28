Cobras Offence On Overdrive In Win Over Rundle College

Big win for the Willow Creek Cobras Thursday, September 27, in Calgary as they hammered the Rundle College Cobras 43-8.

Willow Creek quarterback Robbie Hoffman was 8-for-12 through the air, passing for 172 yards and three touchdown's two of those to Jackson Wright.

Sean Burns had a TD reception and a pick-six, while in all the Cobras had four interceptions in the game to improve to 3-and-2 on the season.

It's football night in Okotoks Friday, September 28, with the Comp Falcons hosting Vernon and the Holy Trinity Academy Knights hosting the Crescent Heights Cowboys.

Both games are 7 o'clock starts.