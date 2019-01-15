Classic Four-Pointer For Oilers & Dragons

The Okotoks Oilers will be looking to put a little more daylight between themselves and the Drumheller Dragons when the two teams square off Tuesday, January 15, in the Badlands.

The Oilers, who've won four straight, hold a three point lead over the Dragons for second spot in the AJHL's South Division, and can stretch that to five with a win.

The Dragons are coming off a win over the Calgary Canucks Saturday, January 12, while the Oilers won back to back home games against the Olds Grizzlys and Camrose Kodiaks.