CJHL Prospects Game Goes Tonight In Okotoks

Hockey fans from Okotoks and surrounding areas will fill Pason Centennial Arena tonight for the 2019 CJHL Prospects Game.

Gino De Paoli, voice of the Okotoks Oilers, says fans can see the top NHL draft players for this year from across the 10 leagues and 133 teams taking part.

"The game showcases the top 40 players in the Canadian Junior Hockey League, which is all the junior a teams in the country from west to east. You're going to see the top NHL draft eligible players for this year's draft. There is one exception to that rule, and that's Dylan Holloway, who isn't eligible until next year's draft," he said.

De Paoli says hockey fans are in for a great game.

"You're going to see a lot of fast and skilled hockey," he said.

De Paoli says this game is also a great way to bring the Okotoks and Foothills hockey communities together, in addition to showcasing many great players who have caught the eye of NHL scouts.

The game will take place in Okotoks at Pason Centennial Arena this evening starting at 7 pm. Okotoks is the first Alberta community to host this prestigious event.

To purchase tickets, click here: https://tickets.okotoksoilers.ca/events/10165-cjhl-top-prospects-game-okotoks-ab-2019