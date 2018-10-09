Changes To Novice Hockey This Year In Foothills Minor Hockey

Details
Category: Local Sports

Some big changes for the littlest of hockey players in the Foothills Minor Hockey Association this year.

Initiation and Novice level players, those from six to eight years old, will now play on just half the ice surface.

Director of Novice Hockey with the Association, John Mackenzie says it's just going to be a lot more fun for everyone.

"Twice as many kids out there. They'll have twice as much ice time. They'll touch the puck twice as much and be able to stick handle a bit better. So, we'll bring those skills to the forefront. And that's where it should be at this age."

They'll hold a jamboree on Saturday, October 13 starting at 9 a.m. at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex in High River to show off the new game.

