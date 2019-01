Calgary's Chelsea Carey got the easy 8-3 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque at the Alberta Scotties in Stettler Sunday, January 27, to advance to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next month in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Carey won the Scotties in 2016 and finished third as Team Canada in 2017.

Closer to home, the Senior ladies curling team from County Central High School in Vulcan advanced to zone playdowns for the second straight year after wins over Picture Butte and Brandt over the weekend.