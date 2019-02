Canadian cowboys are putting on a good show at the San Antonio Stock Show this week.

Donalda, Alberta's Curtis Cassidy sits first in steer wrestling, with Cochrane's Tanner Milan, winning third place money in the 16th go-round, Wednesday, February 20.

Dawson Hay out of Wildwood, Alberta was first in saddlebronc.

While Inglis, Manitoba's Orin Larson, was number one in bareback.