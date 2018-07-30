Bring On The Prospects!

The Okotoks Dawgs wound up the 2018 WMBL season with their 11th straight win, a 6-3 decision over the Lethbridge Bulls Sunday at Seaman Stadium.

The sellout crowd saw the Dawgs Eddie Sanchez play all nine positions in the game, as he had a hit, a walk and scored a run.

He also faced two hitters in the eighth inning from the pitchers mound, striking out one.

The Dawgs finish second in the WMBL's West Division three games back of the Division winners, the Medicine Hat Mavericks, and now face the Edmonton Prospects in the first round of the playoffs with games one and two in their series Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1, at Seaman Stadium.