Okotoks Oilers goalie Brady Parker, has been named the AJHL's player of the month for the month of January.

With a outstanding record of 9-and-0 last month, he had a 1.6 goals against average with a .930 save percentage.

This season parker is looking to be a continuation of his excellent form, sitting on a 21-6-and-0 record so far.

