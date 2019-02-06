BP Curling Cup Begins Today

Okotoks curler, Kyler Kleibrink, along with Nanton's Jeremy Harty Rink will look for a chance to play in the Brier, starting Wednesaday, February 6th at the Boston Pizza Cup Alberta Men's Curling Championships taking place in Edmonton at the Elersilie Curling Club.

They are joined by Nanton's Joel Berger and Kurtis Goller, who all play out of Calgary's Glencoe Club, and will be taking on some of the best curlers in the world.

They will face Alberta and Brier Champ, Kevin Koe and defending champ, Brenden Bottcher.

The round robin against the Scott Garnett Rink from Medicine Hat will begin at 1 p.m. today.

Okotoks' Taylor Ardeil has already qualified for the next month's Brier in Manitoba when he and his team won the Nova Scotia Provincial title late last month.