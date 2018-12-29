Bow Mark Oilers Drop Penalty Filled Game In Mac's AAA

It was a nail biting match between the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers and the St. Albert Nektar Data Systems Raiders, as they went head to head in a penalty filled game, on December 28 in the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament.

The final score of the pairing was a 2-1 for the Raiders.

Despite several power play opportunities for both teams, all goals scored would be on even ice, as the Raiders strike early, scoring 4 minutes into the game.

While the Oilers counter attack to keep the game tied until the end of the third period with a goal by Lucas Watkins, a clutch goal is scored by the Raiders, preventing the game from going into overtime.

Both goalies played remarkably, keeping several power play opportunities from their respective opponents, with Gage Alexander blocking 27 shots for the Oilers and Evan Fradette stopping 28 shots for the Raiders.

The Oilers hit the ice again on December 29 to take on the Regina Pat Canadians at 11:45 a.m. at the Ken Bracko Arena.

