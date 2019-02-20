Bisons Vs Generals Starts Friday

Details
Round two of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League playoffs gets going this weekend.

The Okotoks Bisons, after getting the bye in the first round, now face the Cochrane Generals in the best of seven South Division semi-finals.

They get things started Friday, February 22, in Okotoks, before heading to Cochrane for game two on Saturday, February 23.

It's back to Okotoks for games three and four Sunday , February 24 and Tuesday, February 26.

Games five and six will be in Cochrane if needed Thursday, February 28 and Saturday, March 2.

If they need a game seven, it'll be back at the Murray Arena in Okotoks, Sunday, March 3.

