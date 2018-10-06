Bisons vs Flyers - Round I

It's a game both teams have had circled on their calendars for a while.

The High River Flyers host their rivals, the Okotoks Bisons Saturday, October 6 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

Bisons Coach Chris Beston says his first place club can't afford to take the Flyers lightly.

"No you can't. And I know they've picked up some good players here in the last couple of weeks. So, they are a good team and we're expecting a good game from them that's for sure."

Flyers Coach Colten Hayes says there's always a lot of excitement when these two teams meet.

"The fans make the game for the boys and the community. It's a fun atmosphere. It'll be a really good hockey game. You know, Okotoks, you've got to tip your hat to them. They've got a very strong hockey club over there."

The puck drops at 5:30 p.m.