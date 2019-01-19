Bisons Victorious In Foothills Battle

It was an all Foothills matchup on the night of January 18 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, as the Murray Arena hosted a rivalry pairing between the Okotoks Bisons and the High River Flyers.

The final score of the night was a 2-0 victory for the Okotoks club, who redeem themselves after a loss to the Flyers earlier in the season.

Flyers goaltender Chantz Vinck was put through the paces, and blocked an impressive 38 shots on net.

Both the Bisons goals came courtesy of forward #7 Nicholas Murrell, who scored in the first and second period of the game.

The Flyers are now on the road to Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs at 7:45 p.m. on January 19.

The Bisons won't hit the ice until the afternoon of Sunday January 20, for a pairing against the Stettler Lightning at 1:15 p.m.

As for the Lomond Lakers, they lost their matchup against the Medicine Hat Cubs on January 18.

The Lakers will be looking to snap their 16 game losing streak tonight as they play the Strathmore Wheatland kings in the Bossano arena at 8:15 p.m.

