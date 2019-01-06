Bisons Victorious Against Cubs In Medicine Hat

There was a few local teams out on the ice on January 5 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The Okotoks Bisons were out in Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs and brought them down in the third period to earn a 5-2 win.

While scoring would remain tied up at 2-2 to round out the second period, the Bisons lay on the offense to prevent the game from going into overtime.

The Bisons are back on the ice on Tuesday January 8 against the Cochrane Generals and will need that win as they trail behind the Southern division leading Coaldale Copperheads by five points.

Meanwhile, the Lomond Lakers hosted and lost to the Ponoka Stampeders 3-2 out in Claresholm.

It was close one, as the game was tied until the end of the third period, where the Stamps score a goal in the final few minutes of the game.

Lakers goalie Brady Newton had a strong showing, making an impressive 48 saves.

The Lakers hit the ice again on Saturday January 12 to take on the Medicine Hat Cubs in the Bassano Arena.

