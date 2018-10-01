Bisons Tops In Heritage League

The High River Flyers dropped both their games over the weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

2-1 in overtime to the Mountainview Colts Friday, September 28, and then 7-1 in Airdrie against the Thunder on Saturday, September 29.

The Okotoks Bisons on the other hand, remain perfect at 6-and-0, thanks to an 8-1 win Friday over the Lomond Lakers, who fall to 1-and-1, and then an 8-0 win over Medicine Hat Sunday, September 30.

And the Okotoks "AAA" Midget Oilers beat the Red Deer Optimist Rebels 3-2 Saturday and then tied the Calgary Northstars 5-5 Sunday to open their season.