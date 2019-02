The Okotoks Bisons secured a victory in Claresholm on Friday.

They remain second in the AJHL's Junior B Hockey League's South Division, with the league leading Coaldale Copperheads holding onto top spot with a 5-4 win over Cochrane.

The Bisons play at home tomorrow for their last regular season faceoff against the High River Flyers.

Game time is 1:15pm.