Bisons Still In The Playoffs

The Okotoks Bisons have managed to stay in the Heritage Junior `B` Hockey League South Division semi-final series

They took the win over the Cochrane Generals on home ice on Tuesday, February 26th, at the Murray arena and avoided elimination from the best of seven series.

The Generals are still in the lead three games to one, with game fice set for tonight in Cochrane.

If the Bisons get another win tonight, game six will be back in Coachrane on Saturday, March 2nd. Game seven, if needed, will be back in Okotoks on Sunday, March 3rd.