Bisons Not Complaining About Targets On Their Backs

The Okotoks Bisons will take their 6-and-0 record out for a spin this weekend against a couple of big rivals.

They're home to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 5 at 8 o'clock at the Murray Arena and then head to High River to battle the Flyers Saturday, October 6 at 8 p.m. at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Centre.

Bisons Coach Chris Beston says it'll be a challenge, particularly the game against the Flyers.

"You know, High River always gets up for us, and we get up for playing them. We see everybody's "A" game. Everybody wants to beat the Bisons. So, we're prepared and we'll practice for that all week."

In the meantime, Bisons goaltender, Devin Reagan, is the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League's third star for the month of September after posting a 4-and-0 record and a shut-out, with a sparkling 1.47 goals against average.

