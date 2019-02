The Okotoks Bisons look for another win tonight when they face the last place Lomond Lakers in Heritage Junior B Hockey League action.

The Bisons are just one point back of the Coaldale Copperheads for top spot in the Southern Division.

They hit the ice at 8 p.m tonight in Claresholm, and will be back on home ice on Sunday, February third to take on the High River Flyers at the Murray arena at 1:15 p.m.