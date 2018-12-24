Bisons, Lakers End 2018 On Sour Notes

A couple of losses to end the first half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season for the Okotoks Bisons and the Lomond Lakers.

The Bisons fell 3-2 in overtime Friday, December 22 to the Lightning up in Stettler.

As for the Lakers, they dropped their 13th straight, this time 5-0 to the Cubs in Medicine Hat.

The Bisons head into the break second in the South Division, at 18-5-and-3, good for 39 points, nine back of Division leading Coaldale

the High River Flyers are sixth at, 10-16-and-3, for 23 points.

While the Lakers are alone in the basement in the division at 5-and-23 good for 10 points.

The Flyers are back in action, Friday, January 4 when they host the Ponoka Stampeders.

The Bisons are home the same night as they host the Mountainview Colts.

While the Lakers have an extra day off as they'll kick off the 2019 half of their schedule Saturday, January 5, against Ponoka at the Claresholm Arena.