Bisons Host Flyers Friday

The High River Flyers and Okotoks Bisons hook up Friday, January 18, in Okotoks in an all-Foothills match-up.

The Bisons have a much better record than the Flyers, but the Flyers have had the Bisons number this season, winning both meetings so far.

However, Flyers Coach Colten Hayes says heading into the Murray Arena, he figures the Bisons will put up a good fight in front of their hometown fans.

"I can't expect them to just kind of, take it from us. They're going to be coming out flying. Like I said we've won twice against them so I'm sure that's in the back of their mind as well."

The Flyers round out their weekend Saturday, January 19, in Medicine Hat against the Cubs.

In the meantime, the Lomond Lakers are in Medicine Hat Friday, as they play the back half of their home and home series against the Cubs.