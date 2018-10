The High River Flyers will try to bust out of three game losing slump Friday, October 5 at home as they take on the Stettler Lightning in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The Flyers are fourth in the South Division with a 2-3-and-1 record.

In Okotoks, the Bisons are home to the Blackfalds Wranglers.

The Bisons are a perfect 6-and-0.

Both games are 8 o'clock starts.