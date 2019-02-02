Bisons Head To Claresholm To Battle Lakers

The Lomond Lakers face an uphill battle this weekend as they square off against two of the best teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League in the Okotoks Bisons and Mountainview Colts.

Lakers Coach Brad Koch says they gave the Bisons a battle the last time they played.

"We played Okotoks last weekend, you know, we played them tough right until the end, it was 3-2 going into the third, and they ended up beating us 5-2. But we played them really tough the last game, so we're looking forward to the challenge of playing them again."

The Lakers and Bisons hit the ice Friday, February 1 at 8 o'clock in Claresholm.