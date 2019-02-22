Bisons & Generals Start Playoff Series Tonight

Details
The Okotoks Bisons and Cochrane Generals will face off for game one in th best of seven Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League South Division semi-final series tonight here in Okotoks.

The Bisons have got a first round bye, giving them a tow week break, while the Generals beat the High River Flyers out of the playoffs in their best of three opening round series last weekend.

They get started tonight at 8 o'clock at the Murray Arena.

Game two is in Cochrane Saturday, February 23, with games three and four back in Okotoks Sunday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 26.

