Bisons & Generals Start Playoff Series Tonight

The Okotoks Bisons and Cochrane Generals will face off for game one in th best of seven Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League South Division semi-final series tonight here in Okotoks.

The Bisons have got a first round bye, giving them a tow week break, while the Generals beat the High River Flyers out of the playoffs in their best of three opening round series last weekend.

They get started tonight at 8 o'clock at the Murray Arena.

Game two is in Cochrane Saturday, February 23, with games three and four back in Okotoks Sunday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 26.