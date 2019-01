It's a "matchy-matchy" weekend for the High River Flyers and Okotoks Bisons as they both take on the same teams.

The Flyers are home to the Coaldale Copperheads Friday, January 11, before heading to Strathmore Saturday, January 12.

Friday night, the Wheatland Kings are in Okotoks, then the Bisons make their way to Coaldale to face the first place Copperheads Saturday in the "Snakepit."