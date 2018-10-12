Bisons, Flyers Home Friday

The High River Flyers look to add to their two game winning streak Friday, October 12, when they host the Blackfalds Wranglers.

Coach Colten Hayes says the Wranglers are off to a rocky start this Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season, with a 1-2-and-1 record, but they're still dangerous.

"They had a good game against Okotoks last week and another one against Strathmore. As a team I think we're looking at them as it's going to be a hard fought battle."

Game time is 8 o'clock at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

In Okotoks, the league leading Bisons are home to the number two team in the South Division, the Coaldale Copperheads.

That one's an 8 o'clock start as well.