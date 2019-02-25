Bisons Facing Elimination From Playoffs

The Okotoks Bisons are facing eimination from the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League playoffs.

They are now down three games to none in the best of seven second round series against the Cochrane Generals in the South Division semi-finals.

A 3-2 loss Sunday, February 24, here in Okotoks, was the Bisons third straight loss, with the first two coming in overtime.

6-5 Friday, February 22, and 3-2 Saturday, February 23.

The Bisons can hold their spot with a win on Tuesday, February 26, at the Murray Arena.

If there is a game five, it will go in Cochrane Thursday, February 28.