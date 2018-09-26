Bisons Face The Great Unknown In The Lomond Lakers

The Okotoks Bisons face the unknown Friday, September 28, when they welcome the Lomond Lakers to the Murray Arena.

The Bisons are 4-and-0 to start the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season, while the Lakers are playing like their 10 feet tall and bullet proof.

Bisons Coach Chris Beston says it's not going to be easy to know exactly what to expect from the upstart Lakers.

"I agree, they actually have a couple of players we released earlier in the year. You know they're going to want to have some revenge on us. I know they have a big team and a strong team. We're going to have to be ready for them for sure."

They hit the ice at 8 o'clock Friday night in Okotoks.