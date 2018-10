A couple of losses for the High River Flyers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League this weekend.

They fell 4-1 to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 12, at home and then 3-2 to the Lomond Lakers Sunday, October 14 in Claresholm.

The Lakers split their weekend, losing 3-1 to the Stettler Lightning Saturday, October 15.

In Okotoks, the Bisons lost their second staight Friday night, 6-2 to the Coaldale Copperheads, but bounced back with an 11-0 win Sunday over the Three Hills Thrashers.