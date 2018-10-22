Bisons Drop Lone Game

The High River Flyers are slumping these days as they've lost five in a row, including three games this weekend.

5-4 in the shoot-out to the Lomond Lakers Friday, October 19.

6-2 in Red Deer to the Vipers Saturday, October 20, and then 4-2 Sunday, October 21, in Strathmore to the Wheatland Kings.

Not much better for the Okotoks Bisons who dropped their lone game of the weekend, 3-2 in Airdrie Friday.

And after beating High River, the Lomond Lakers were on the wrong end of a 15-1 loss to Airdrie Saturday night in Claresholm.