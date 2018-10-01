Big Tournament Wins For Mustangs And Hawks

Details
Category: Local Sports

A gold medal for the Highwood Mustangs junior boys volleyball squad over the weekend as they got the win at a tournament in Brooks.

Not as good for the senior boys as they finished in fourth and out of the medals at their tournament in Standard.

And the Mustangs Varsity girls fell in the quarterfinals out in Black Diamond at the Oilfields Drillers tournament.

Vulcan's County Central Hawks JV girls volleyball team had great luck at their own 32 team tournament there over the weekend as they won the title.

Also in Vulcan, congratulations to rising rugby star, Jan Lourans, as he's earned a shot with the Canadian U-18 rugby squad and a chance to train at the national level.

jan lourans cchs hawks vulcan rugby oct1 2018 angie mccullough 001

