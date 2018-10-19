Big Rock Semi's Go Friday

The Big Rock Football League playoffs get going Friday, October 19, in Okotoks.

The Comp Falcons host the Rundle College Cobras in one semi-final and despite a 42-0 win last week over the Cobras, Falcons Coach Darren Olson says his team can't lay back.

"There's always major upsets in football whether it's college or pro or high school, you've got to be ready regardless of what happened the week before. You have to reset and get your mind set straight. You have to go out and play like you haven't beat 'em yet this year."

The other semi, has the Holy Trinity Academy Knights home to Strathmore.

The Knights dumped the Spartans 15-0 last week.

The winners square off in the Big Rock Finals Friday, October 26 at Falcons Field, with a shot at Tier II Provincials on the line.

The losers Friday, will be eliminated from Provincial Playoff contention, but will square off in a consolation match next Friday, also at Falcons Field.

Both games are 7 o'clock starts.