Athletes With Interest Can Try Out Lacrosse This Weekend

Athletes who may be interested in the sport of Lacrosse will have a chance to try it out this Saturday at the Crescent Pointe Field House.

Brent Robinson, President of the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Club, says they're looking forward to their "try it lacrosse day."

"The idea is that is if you've never played lacrosse before, maybe you've only seen it, or heard about it. You can come out, we'll bring sticks and balls, you will have to bring a helmet. Something like a hockey helmet is good, no mask necessary," he said.

The idea is to expose potential players to the game, and give them an opportunity to try it out before committing to the season.

Robinson says Lacrosse is a great sport for developing skills in young athletes.

"All the studies about physical literacy show that the more different activities kids try out when they're younger, the better it is. We think Lacrosse is one that's really good for kids to come run around, keep them fit, work on hand eye coordination, stuff like that. So, come out and give it a try, I think you'll really love it," he said.

Participants are invited to bring a helmet and come out and learn about the game while trying it out at 1:45 pm at the Field House on Saturday, February second.

