A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

Details
Category: Local Sports

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding the game in overtime on December 21.

The final score of the pairing was a 3-2 win for the Lightning.

The Okotoks club will have some time off during the holidays and both they, and the High River flyers return to the ice on January 4.

The Flyers lost their final game of 2018 to the Cochrane Generals 6-3 on Sunday Dec 16.

The Bisons will be in the Murray Arena against the Mountainview Colts to start 2019, while the Flyers host the Ponoka Stampeders at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex, both games are 8:00 p.m. starts.

Lastly, the Lomond Lakers had a rough end to 2018 after being shutout 5-0 by the Medicine Hat Cubs.

They kick off 2019 in the Claresholm Arena against the Stampeders on January 5.

 

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Sports News

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Oilers Gearing up for AAA Midget Mac's Tournament

The 41st Mac's AAA Midget World Invitational Hockey Tournament is fast approaching, and the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers are eyeing the cup this year. 25 teams hailing from as close as Calgary and…

Oilers Close Year With Consecutive Shutout

On December 23 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, there was no love for the Calgary Canucks on their home ice, as the Okotoks Oilers roll in and claim their second consecutive shutout. Saturday's…

The Oilers Inch Closer To Contesting Second Spot In The South

On December 21 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issues bringing down the Olds Grizzlys. The Oilers shutout the Grizzlys 6-0, out in the Olds Sportsplex. #4 Dylan…

A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding…

Local Teams Wind Up 2018 On The Road

Both the Okotoks Bisons and Lomond Lakers wrap up the 2018 half of their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season's Friday, December 21, on the road. The Bisons are in Stettler to face the Lightning,…

Flyers Alumni Game Goes Friday

The High River Flyers are done until 2019, but the old guys hit the ice Friday, December 21, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex for an their annual Alumni Game starting at 8 o'clock. It's free…

Holy Trinity Academy Knights Earn A Spot At Provincials

Exciting times for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Saturday, November 17, as they took the win over the Hunting Hills Lightning, 28-13 in the Tier 2 South Division Finals. The Knights now head to…

It's A Long Way From Turner Valley To China

The man who manages both the Okotoks and Oilfields Curling clubs was on the other side of the world this month, making ice for the Chinese during their mixed nationals. Mike Libbus says it was a…

Another Okotoks Oiler Has Caught The Eye Of NHL Scouts

Some exciting news for Okotoks Oiler, Quinn Olson, who has been ranked in the NHL Central Scout's Players To Watch List. Olson says he's passionate about hockey, and intends to continue playing with…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login