A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding the game in overtime on December 21.

The final score of the pairing was a 3-2 win for the Lightning.

The Okotoks club will have some time off during the holidays and both they, and the High River flyers return to the ice on January 4.

The Flyers lost their final game of 2018 to the Cochrane Generals 6-3 on Sunday Dec 16.

The Bisons will be in the Murray Arena against the Mountainview Colts to start 2019, while the Flyers host the Ponoka Stampeders at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex, both games are 8:00 p.m. starts.

Lastly, the Lomond Lakers had a rough end to 2018 after being shutout 5-0 by the Medicine Hat Cubs.

They kick off 2019 in the Claresholm Arena against the Stampeders on January 5.

