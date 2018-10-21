A Rough Night For The Flyers & Lakers

In the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League on October 20, the High River Flyers had no luck on the road, losing their matchup to the Red Deer Vipers 6-2 out at the Servus Arena.

The goals of the night for the Flyers were scored by number 17 Tyler Alger and number 23 Payton Silvester.

Currently the Flyers are 4-6 and 2OTL on the season and will be looking to their next game to wrap up the week and put some put some points on the board.

The Flyers are on the road to Strathmore, to take on the Wheatland Kings on October 21 at 4:45 p.m.

The Kings are coming off a 5-2 victory against the Stettler Lightning on October 19.

The Flyers haven't faced off against the Kings since their 6-1 exhibition loss in early September.

In other HJHL news, the Lomond Lakers struggled against the seemingly unstoppable Airdrie Techmation Thunder on October 20.

The Thunder keep their perfect season going, beating the Lakers 15-1 out in Claresholm.

The lone goal for the Lakers was scored by number 22 Tyler Rohl assisted by Gavin Burns.

The Lakers will transition from playing a team that hasn't lost this season, to their next game, where they face a team that is still looking for their first win of the season.

The Lakers play the Three Hills Thrashers in Claresholm on October 26 8:30 p.m.

