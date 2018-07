High River golfer, Brian Brown, cruised to an easy win at the Calgary Senior Men's Golf Championship Tuesday, July 24, at the Heritage Pointe Golf Club.

He shot a 1-under 71 in Tuesday's final round, to finish at -4 for the tournament, 10 shots up on Jim Saunders who finished second at +6.

Fellow High River Golfer, Mike Sweett finished tied for fifth, after shooting a second round +3, 75.