Okotoks Dawgs Shortstop Collin Ridout is the WMBL's Player of the Week.

Ridout had eight runs on 11 hits and four walks over the last week, he also had two doubles a home run, drove in five runs and stole four bases.

He's hitting .339 on the season with 24 RBI's and 32 runs scored.

The Dawgs also had a couple of honourable mentions, in Nate Dechaine who had 10 hits and 7 RBI's and pitcher Craig Smith who earned four saves last week.