The Okotoks Dawgs won their fifth straight with a 9-5 win over the Edmonton Prospects Sunday, July 22 at Seaman Stadium.

Despite their winning streak, the Dawgs just can't gain much ground on the Medicine Hat Mavericks, who remain four and a half games up on the Dawgs for top spot in the WMBL's West Division.

The Dawgs head to Edmonton for a re-match with the Prospects Tuesday, July 24.