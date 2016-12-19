Winds Close M.D. of Foothills Landfill

Christmas Arrives Early At Rowan House After Local Donation Christmas at the Rowan House Emergency Shelter will be a little brighter after a local donation. Local Scentsy consultant, Trish Butler and her team, 'The Scensty Sisters', were able to collect 60…

Okotoks Acknowledged For Fiscal Responsibility A responsible budget and keeping costs down have the Town of Okotoks one of the most fiscally responsible municipalities in the province for 2016. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business…

A "Zero Increase" Budget For Turner Valley Taxpayers in Turner Valley won't be paying more in the New Year. The Town has come back with a balanced or "zero increase" budget. Mayor Kelly Tuck says it's due to some smart planning on the part of…

Christmas Time Is (Cyber) Crime Time There's plenty of threats to worry about when it comes to shopping at stores on on-line this Christmas. An alert from Vulcan's Dave Swan, Director of the Cyber Intelligence Defence Centre and Centre…

CFIA Issues Recall On Old Dutch Chips Old Dutch Foods Ltd has put out a recall on their Cheddar And Sour Cream Potato Chips due to possible salmonella contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the chips are sold in 66 gram…

Attention All Christmas Carolers! Buddy the Elf says it best, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Today marks the International Day of caroling and Okotokians are celebrating the only way…

Century 21 Foothills Receives High Praises It's been a great end to the year for Century 21 Foothills with a pair of awards. The company received the Readers' Choice Award in the in the Real Estate Company category in the Calgary Herald and…

Another Adventure For The Okotoks Scouts The Okotoks Scouts will be embarking on a new journey in 2017. A large group of them will make their way to Denmark for a Scouts Jamboree in Sønderborg July 19 to August 1. Scouter Jackie Hoover says…

$7-Million Makes A Nice Christmas Gift A very Merry Christmas for Kerry Mudd of Okotoks, after picking up a cool $7,000,000 in the December 1, "Daily Grand" Lottery. The win pays her a thousand dollars a day for life, but she instead…

Sounds Like An Uber Idea The Uber app has become another way for people to get around whether it's the big city or smaller towns. With just the click of an app and a request, a car can pick you up and no money is exchanged…

No Permanent Status Yet For Community Development Worker High River council's decided not to make the town's Community Development Worker position a permanent one. Councillor Emile Blokland says council's original position was to keep the job for two more…

New Business Brings New Activity To The Foothills The coffee shop within Big Rock Bouldering. Okotoks is now home to a rock climbers paradise. Big Rock Bouldering, a free climbing centre, boasts climbing walls, a full weights gym and even a coffee…

Wind Causing Issues For Drivers The wind has caused at least one semi to roll over Monday, December 19, on area highways. Claresholm RCMP are still at the scene of the roll-over about a kilomtre north of Town in the southbound…

ATCO Utility Work Wraps Up On Northridge Intersection ATCO gas utility work is planned to wrap up today, December 19. ATCO was onsite as of December 15 at the intersection of Northridge Drive and 338th Avenue with work finishing today. If signage is…